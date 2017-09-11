5 Things to Know: Hurricane Jose a potential threat to East Coast; Friendswood school reopens

HURRICANE JOSE A POTENTIAL THREAT TO U.S. EAST COAST NEXT WEEK

With Irma diminishing to a tropical storm, a hurricane-battered nation could soon shift its attention to Hurricane Jose, now meandering around the western Atlantic Ocean roughly 300 miles northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands. As of 11 a.m. ET, Jose had winds of 105 mph, making it a Category 2 storm.

FRIENDSWOOD SCHOOL SHUT DOWN BY FLOODING REOPENS

While some districts started school on Monday, many returned after Harvey shut them down. Clear Creek ISD is part of the latter group, suffering flood damage to 44 out of 45 of its schools. The facility hardest hit was Brookside Intermediate School in Friendswood, where students were excited for their second first day of the school year.

VOLUNTEERS KEEPING STUDENTS SAFE AT MARSHALL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Thousands of local kids headed back to school Monday morning, including Houston ISD. On Monday, volunteers with Safe Walk Home Northside made sure kids made it safely to school.

UPDATE: 8 KILLED DURING FOOTBALL WATCH PARTY

The family of a woman killed in Plano says she had recently divorced her husband before he showed up Sunday night at a football watch party and opened fire, killing seven people and injuring two. Debbie Lane confirmed on Monday that her daughter, 27-year-old Meredith Lane, was killed by her ex-husband before he was shot and killed by police.

LEN WEIN, WOLVERINE CO-CREATOR AND 'WATCHMEN' EDITOR, DIES AT 69

Tributes are pouring in from pop-culture luminaries in honor of Len Wein, the Wolverine co-creator who died Sunday at 69. Wein introduced the cult favorite Swamp Thing with artist Bernie Wrightson in 1971 when working for DC Comics, and then Wein moved to Marvel Comics, where he debuted the popular character Wolverine in a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk and had the clawed superhero as part of a relaunched X-Men comic a year later.

