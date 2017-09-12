5 Things to Know: HPD chief remembers the life of Sgt. Steven Perez

HPD CHIEF REMEMBERS THE LIFE OF SGT. STEVEN PEREZ

Police Chief Art Acevedo says he still struggles to sleep after Harvey. He knew Sgt. Steven Perez and can’t forget the call he had to make to leave his body in muddy water overnight. Perez died two weeks ago while trying to make it to work during Harvey. He will be laid to rest this morning.

EXPERTS: NEW WAY OF THINKING NEEDED TO REDUCE FLOODING RISK

If Houston and Harris County are to ever get the upper hand on our flooding problems, it will take a big, bold new way of thinking according to several experts who’ve studied the issue for decades.

'HAND IN HAND': HANKS, CLOONEY, LOVATO, WONDER LIGHT UP TELETHON

Stars hit venues in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and San Antonio Tuesday night to raise funds for hurricane victims. Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief was scheduled after Harvey hit the Houston area and before Irma struck Florida. Since Irma, it expanded to raise money for victims of both hurricanes. Tap here to see photos from Tuesday night’s event.

DICKINSON EVACUEES ARE DESPERATE TO GET HOME

“Every cloud has a silver lining.” That’s what a sign read posted above a pile of flood debris in Dickinson. It’s hard to believe when you see all of the water-logged rubbish that lines street after street.

HOUSTON BREWERY TAPS INTO CONNECTIONS FOR HARVEY HELP

Now the craft beer community is bubbling over with excitement for two reasons. First, Parish products, which aren’t available in Texas, will finally pour into Houston. Second, all the money raised from sales of Operation Juice Drop will pour into JJ Watt’s Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

