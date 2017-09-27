5 Things to Know: How Trump's tax plan affects you, and what we still don't know about it

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn prior to his departure from the White House September 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

HOW PRESIDENT TRUMP'S TAX PLAN AFFECTS YOU, AND WHAT WE STILL DON'T KNOW ABOUT IT

Working poor people could owe no income tax, filing a return could get much simpler, and there would even be a new credit for caring for elderly relatives under a tax "framework" being proposed Wednesday by President Trump and Republican leaders in Congress. Tap here to read more.

79-YEAR-OLD IN CUSTODY AFTER OFFICER CRITICALLY INJURED ON SOUTHWEST FREEWAY

A 24-year-old Houston police officer is fighting for his life after being struck and dragged by a suspected drunk driver while he was conducting a traffic stop. Tap here to read more.

WATCH: LOOTERS SWARM NE HOUSTON STORE DURING HARVEY

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department hope someone will recognize one of several looters caught on video swarming a beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey. Tap here to read more.

RAPPER PITBULL SENDS PRIVATE JET TO PUERTO RICO TO EVACUATE CANCER PATIENTS

Rapper Pitbull is being thanked for sending his private plane to help evacuate cancer patients from Puerto Rico. Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzales gave a shout out to the rapper Tuesday afternoon, thanking him for his efforts. Tap here to read more.

NO CHILL: THE NETFLIX SCAM THAT COULD LEAVE YOU BROKE

A new scam is hoping Netflix users will give up their banking information before they even realized they've been conned. The scam uses fake e-mails that appear to be official and unfortunately, some have already fallen for it in the UK. Tap here to read more.

