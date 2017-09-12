5 Things to Know: How 'Coastal Spine' could protect Houston, pics of Disney World damage after Irma

Here are five things to know for the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

HARRIS COUNTY APPROVES APPLICATION FOR $17 MILLION IN FEMA BUYOUT GRANTS

More than 100 of the most flood-prone homes in Harris County could soon be bought out by FEMA after county commissioners voted Tuesday to move forward on a $17 million grant application to the federal government.

Although the application was in the works before Hurricane Harvey flooded at an estimated 136,000 structures, local officials say they’re looking for local dollars for more buyouts while FEMA is hoping to fast-track the process.

HOW MASSIVE 'COASTAL SPINE' COULD PROTECT HOUSTON

Houston's mayor and a number of other South Texas leaders came together to get the ball rolling on the long discussed $11 billion 'Ike Dike.'

RESTRAINING ORDER: FAMILIES TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST PORT ARTHUR NURSING HOME

Family members of residents at the Lake Arthur Place nursing home are taking legal action, following what they call “inhumane" treatment during Harvey evacuations.

temporary restraining order was granted against the nursing home, administrator Jeff Rosetta and the corporate office of Senior Care Centers on Friday. The restraining order makes sure information from computers, medical records, emails and text messages are preserved from the Lake Arthur Place nursing home.

GUESTS SHARE PHOTOS OF DAMAGE TO DISNEY WORLD ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Walt Disney World and neighboring attractions at Universal Orlando reopened Tuesday after missing a major hit from Hurricane Irma.

NEWBORN SURVIVES TWO MAJOR HURRICANES

A couple fled Texas from with their newborn and headed for Florida during Hurricane Harvey. Now, they’re two-time hurricane survivors.

