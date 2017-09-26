5 Things to Know: Homeowners frustrated with FEMA, another lawsuit filed in Arkema incident

Homeowners impacted by Harvey flooding say FEMA is testing their will, too. (Photo: KHOU)

HOMEOWNERS FRUSTRATED BY FEMA FUND DENIALS AFTER HARVEY

Homeowners impacted by Harvey flooding say FEMA is testing their will, too. They don’t know why they’ve been denied grant money. Like everyone in Gina Malewicz's subdivision where piles of debris line the streets, she figured her family was a shoe-in for FEMA relief. Then they got an email which states, in part, “you are NOT ELIGIBLE.” Tap here to read more.

HARRIS COUNTY ATTORNEY TO SUE ARKEMA TO RECOVER COSTS FOR RESPONSE TO WEEK-LONG INCIDENT

Harris County plans to sue Arkema after explosions at a Crosby chemical plant. Harris County Commissioners gave the go-ahead Tuesday for the county attorney to try and recoup the costs of responding to a series of explosions at Arkema's Crosby chemical plant. Tap here to read more.

KISS SHINES SPOTLIGHT ON KINGWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

KISS is hours from performing at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, and the band is set to hit the stage for a good cause. KISS is raising awareness of those affected by Hurricane Harvey, specifically the students at Kingwood High School. Many of them lost instruments in their flood after their orchestra completely filled with water. Tap here to read more.

KINGWOOD WOMAN DIES OF FLESH-EATING BACTERIA AFTER HARVEY

A Kingwood woman died of flesh-eating bacteria after Hurricane Harvey, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Nancy Reed, 77, fell in her home contaminated by flood water and died of necrotizing fasciitis complicating blunt trauma of an upper extremity as a result of an accident, according to the report. Tap here to read more.

'FIXER UPPER' SHOCKER: SEASON 5 WILL BE LAST

Chip and Joanna Gaines have finished their last Fixer Upper. Season 5 of their popular HGTV home-renovation series, due in November, will be the final season for the show, according to a blog post on the Texas couple's website. Tap here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV