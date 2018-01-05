5 Things to Know: Here what's in the controversial new book about the Trump White House

'Fire and Fury' by Michael Wolff. (Photo: Henry Holt via USA Today)

HERE WHAT'S IN THE CONTROVERSIAL NEW BOOK ABOUT THE TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

What can you expect to find in the new explosive new book about the Trump administration? Details about Steve Bannon saying Donald Trump Jr. committed treason, and Donald Trump wondering who former House Speaker John Boehner was, for starters. Tap here to read more.

HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN JAGUAR ENDS IN CRASH ON NORTH LOOP

Police say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in a crash near the Heights. Tap here to read more.

FULL LIST: 2018 RODEOHOUSTON ENTERTAINERS ANNOUNCED

The entire concert lineup is out for the 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and it includes some returning favorites and new faces. Tap here to read more.

IS THIS THE LUCKIEST LOTTO STORE IN TEXAS?

Rudy’s Stop & Shop in Rosenberg is a lottery landmark. People from all over Texas and even other states come to buy tickets. Tap here to read more.

3 MORE DIE OF THE FLU IN DALLAS COUNTY, OFFICIALS SAY

Three more people have died of the flu in Dallas County, bringing the total number of deaths to nine this season, officials announced Thursday. Tap here to read more.

© 2018 KHOU-TV