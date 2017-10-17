5 Things to Know: Google's homepage pays tribute to Selena in honor of new exhibit

GOOGLE'S HOMEPAGE PAYS TRIBUTE TO SELENA QUINTANILLA IN HONOR OF NEW EXHIBIT

Google's homepage is graced with the forever South-Texas starlet, Selena Quintanilla! Tap here to read more.

POPOVICH CALLS PRESIDENT TRUMP ‘SOULLESS COWARD'

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich didn’t mince words Monday when it came to his feelings towards President Donald Trump. Tap here to read more.

COAST GUARD SUSPENDS SEARCH FOR MISSING KATY MAN IN OIL PLATFORM EXPLOSION

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday evening for a missing employee after an explosion at a natural gas platform in Lake Pontchartrain. Tap here to read more.

GAS PRICES: WHY YOU'LL KEEP PAYING LESS AT THE PUMP THIS YEAR

You’ll probably keep paying less for gas despite new tensions in the Middle East driving up the price of oil. Tap here to read more.

JUDGE, SABATHIA HELP YANKEES BEAT ASTROS 8-1

Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer and a made pair of sparkling catches, leading CC Sabathia and the Yankees over the Houston Astros 8-1 Monday night and cutting New York's deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven AL Championship Series. Tap here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV