5 Things to Know: Galveston declares water emergency, asks residents to conserve water

Galveston declares water emergency, asks residents to conserve water

The City of Galveston has declared a Water Emergency and is asking residents to conserve water for the coming days.

Why Houston didn't make the cut for Amazon's HQ2

Amazon "delivered" disappointing news Thursday. Houston didn't make its short list of potential cities for a second headquarters. But two other Texas cities did.

Man critical after getting pinned by own truck outside Houston restaurant

Police in southwest Houston are investigating an incident that left a man in critical condition.

USA Gymnastics terminates agreement with Karolyi Ranch in Huntsville

After pleas from Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman and several days of public criticism, USA Gymnastics will no longer hold its training camps at the Karolyi ranch.

James Harden sluggish in return as Rockets handle T'wolves

Eric Gordon banked in a half-court heave at the end of the third quarter, part of a 30-point performance that helped the Houston Rockets to a 116-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

