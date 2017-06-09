5 things to know Friday: Waitress recounts deadly beating outside Sheldon-area Denny's

Melissa Trammell is a Denny’s waitress who says she waited on the Hernandez family the night of May 28. (Photo: Carter, Lisa, KHOU)

Waitress recounts deadly beating outside Sheldon-area Denny's

Melissa Trammell is a Denny’s waitress who says she waited on the Hernandez family the night of May 28. Trammell talks about what she witnessed the night John Hernandez was placed in a choke hold for several minutes outside of the restaurant. Tap here to watch the interview.

Terry, Chauna Thompson out on bond

Terry and Chauna Thompson, accused in the murder of a man outside a Houston-area Denny's restaurant, were out of jail on bond early Friday morning. Tap here to see the newly released mugshots.

Trump fires back on Twitter: 'Comey is a leaker!'

President Trump ended his Twitter silence early Friday, claiming ex-FBI Director James Comey vindicated him and accusing Comey of improperly leaking details of their discussions. "Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!" Trump tweeted. Tap here to read more.

Taylor Swift returning her music to Spotify

Taylor Swift is returning her music to streaming services at midnight, including Spotify, her management team confirmed on Thursday night. Tap here to read more.

British election: PM May seeks coalition partner after losing majority

Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday she will try to form a governing coalition with Northern Ireland's small party in the wake of an election setback that cost her Conservatives a majority in Parliament. Tap here to read more.

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Sunny and muggy weekend

