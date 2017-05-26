HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:

Teachers name student 'most likely to become a terrorist'

A number of Channelview ISD teachers are being disciplined after naming a student “most likely to become a terrorist.” “They just found it as a joke,” said 7th grader Lizeth Villanueva. She got the certificate during a mock awards ceremony this week at Anthony Aguirre Junior High. Lizeth says the teacher who signed it handed out certificates to a number of students while other teachers watched and laughed. Tap here for the full story.

Uptown/Galleria weekend traffic alert

It may be Memorial Day weekend, but road crews will be hard at work in the Galleria area. Post Oak Blvd will be closed at San Felipe from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Avoid the area!

Egypt: Gunmen attack Coptic Christians, at least 23 dead

Egyptian state TV says 23 people were killed and 25 wounded in an attack by gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of Cairo. Tap here to read more.

Virus wiping out crawfish in south Louisiana, Houston distributors concerned

A virus that affects crustaceans is threatening the crawfish industry in Louisiana. It’s called the White Spot Syndrome Virus, or WSSV. Despite its name, researchers say it doesn’t change the way a crawfish looks. The virus wipes out large and medium size crawfish. It can also make them sluggish and weak. Tap here to read more.

Bank forecloses on 'Extreme Makeover' homeowner

Nearly nine years after her home was rebuilt on national television, Arlene Nickless must turn in her keys. Designers with ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition — with the help of hundreds of volunteers — built her family's home in 2008 following the death of Tim Nickless, her husband of 18 years. But Arlene Nickless has been struggling to manage the mortgage for years and must leave by Monday. Tap here to read more.

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Dry today but humidity, rain moving in

