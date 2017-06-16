5 things to know Friday: Search underway for Fort Bend County man with autism

(Photo: FBCSO)

HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:

Search underway for Fort Bend County man with autism

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says a man with “several medical and mental issues” walked away from a group home earlier this week. Officials hope someone in the public might recognize the man and help locate him. Tap here to read more.

National Hurricane Center says tropical activity likely in the Gulf next week

The National Hurricane Center says there are increasing chances of tropical cyclone formation in the northwestern Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico next week. This could lead to increased rainfall for Houston later in the week. Tap here for the weather map image on Twitter.

Victim: Ex-girlfriend caught on camera vandalizing car at Houston Zoo

A cell phone camera caught vandals accused of spray-painting an SUV and slashing its tires in a Houston Zoo guest parking lot. The victim, Deonndray Berry, 22, blames an angry ex-girlfriend and her friend. KHOU 11 News did not name or show the women’s faces because they have not been charged. Tap here to watch.

It's Fugitive Friday: View wanted suspects from Houston Crime Stoppers

Zoe Thomas starts this week's list of wanted fugitives in our area. Tap here for this week's slideshow.

London fire: Death toll soars to 30

The death toll in the high-rise tower blaze in Britain's capital soared to 30, police said Friday as they also warned that some of the victims may never be identified. Meanwhile, British media reported that the number of dead could surpass 100. Tap here to read more.

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Hot, muggy Father's Day weekend

