5 things to know for Monday: Chance for rain lasts through tomorrow

Tracking heavy rain in our area

The KHOU 11 Weather Team continues to track heavy rain in our area, along the coast earlier this morning and now east of Houston. There's a good chance for scattered downpours until Wednesday, when sunshine will finally return. Tap here for the forecast.

Alleged car thief kills innocent driver in La Marque crash

A man stole a Lexus from a hospital and later crashed it in a fiery wreck that killed an innocent driver, La Marque Police say. The crash happened on Highway 3 at FM 1765, closing the highway for several hours overnight. Tap here for the latest report.

Free Press Summer Festival issuing partial refunds due to weather cancellation

After storms hit the Houston area Sunday, organizers with the Free Press Summer Festival canceled the remainder of the event. The event is touted as a rain or shine event, but with lightning in the mix, safety was a concern. Tap here to read more.

'We do believe we know who they are,' London police say of attackers

Investigators were looking into whether or not the three militants who committed a car and knife attack on London Bridge and in Borough Market Saturday night, killing 7 and injuring dozens, had been supported by anyone else on Monday, and said the identities of the attackers were known to them. Tap here for more.

Trump seeks quick Supreme Court review of 'travel ban'

President Trump asked legal aides Monday to seek a quick Supreme Court review of what he calls his "travel ban" from six Muslim countries, and suggested he would seek to expand that ban in the wake of the weekend terrorist attack in London. Tap here to read more.

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Scattered rain

