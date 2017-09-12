5 Things to Know: Families take action against nursing home; porn tweet removed from Cruz's account

RESTRAINING ORDER: FAMILIES TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST PORT ARTHUR NURSING HOME

Family members of residents at the Lake Arthur Place nursing home are taking legal action, following what they call “inhumane" treatment during Harvey evacuations. A temporary restraining order was granted against the nursing home, administrator Jeff Rosetta and the corporate office of Senior Care Centers on Friday.

TED CRUZ SPOKESWOMAN: 'OFFENSIVE' PORN TWEET REMOVED FROM ACCOUNT, REPORTED TO TWITTER

We’re just going to bet that Sen. Ted Cruz isn’t having a great Tuesday morning. Overnight, the Texas Republican’s Twitter account favorited a tweet featuring hardcore pornography.

WALMART SETTING UP FREE FOOD TRUCKS ACROSS HOUSTON AREA

Walmart is sending free food trucks across the Houston area this week. The company says the trucks will hand out "free tacos, burgers and ice cream in The Woodlands, Spring and Houston."

SUSPECT WANTED FOR LOOTING SPORTING GOODS STORE DURING HARVEY

Authorities are asking for help to identify a suspect wanted for allegedly looting a sporting goods store and stealing firearms while the store was closed during Tropical Storm Harvey.

DOZENS OF DOGS ABANDONED, LEFT UNABLE TO ESCAPE IRMA

Authorities in south Florida may pursue felony charges against people who abandoned their animals as Hurricane Irma approached the Florida peninsula. Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control director Dianne Sauve said the agency recovered roughly 40 dogs in the days before Irma made landfall in Florida.

