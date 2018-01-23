5 Things to Know: Energy industry to White House – Include us in infrastructure plan

Energy industry: Include us in infrastructure plan

As the Trump administration looks to upgrade the nation’s aging infrastructure, energy companies are asking the White House to avoid approaching the venture with tunnel vision. Tap here to read more.

Tsunami warning canceled after Alaska quake

The National Tsunami Center has canceled a tsunami warning that was triggered by a powerful earthquake off the coast of Alaska. Tap here to read more.

Aly Raisman demands independent investigation into the USOC

Aly Raisman, one of the Olympic medalists who said she was sexually abused by former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, is calling for an independent investigation into the USOC and USA Gymnastics. Tap here to read more.

Neil Diamond says he's retiring from touring after Parkinson's diagnosis

Neil Diamond says he's played his last show. The singer-songwriter announced in a press release Monday night he is retiring from concert touring because he has Parkinson's disease. Tap here to read more.

Del Toro's 'Shape of Water' poised to lead Oscar nominations

Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could make history. Tap here to read more.

