5 Things to Know: Eminem draws line in sand for fans who support Trump

EMINEM DRAWS LINE IN SAND FOR FANS WHO SUPPORT TRUMP DURING BET HIP HOP AWARDS

Eminem offered a detailed and searing critique of President Trump on Tuesday, using his rapping skills to lambaste the commander-in-chief and his policies during a performance broadcast as part of the BET Hip Hop Awards.

FORMER FIRST RESPONDER FIGHTING FLESH-EATING BACTERIA AFTER HARVEY

Flood waters may be gone, but what they leave behind can be dangerous. Flesh-eating bacteria is just one of the concerns. Locally, one woman died because of it, and one man told KHOU 11 News he is still trying to beat it.

HPD: AUTO PARTS THIEF CAUGHT AFTER LENGTHY CHASE IN SOUTHWEST HOUSTON

Houston police say a man who tried to leave an auto parts store with unpaid merchandise was caught after a lengthy chase overnight.

CALIFORNIA WINE COUNTRY FIRES IMPACT HOUSTON

A $100 bottle of Signorello Estate wine sits on a shelf at The Wine Merchant on South Shepherd. Signorello is one of at least two wineries wiped out by still-raging California wildfires.

TEXAS TECH STUDENT CONFESSED TO KILLING POLICE OFFICER

A Texas Tech University student confessed to killing a campus police officer who had been booking him on a drug possession charge, telling detectives he had done "something illogical" and that "he was the one that shot their friend," an investigator said.

