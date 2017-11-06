5 Things to Know: 'Domestic situation' linked to church shooter; Youngest victim was 18 months old

Here are the latest headlines coming out of Sutherland Springs where more than two dozen people were killed Sunday in a church shooting:

'Domestic situation' linked to Texas church massacre

A lone gunman's gruesome assault on a rural church here that killed 26 people appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute and is not being investigated as terrorism, authorities said Monday. The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified the shooter as Devin Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels. DPS official Freeman Martin said Kelley's in-laws had previously attended services at the First Baptist Church but were not there during the deadly rampage on Sunday. Tap here for the full story.

Youngest church shooting victim was 18 months old

At least 26 people were killed, and the youngest victim was only 18 months old, investigators confirmed on Monday morning. Of the deceased, 23 died inside the church, two were killed outside and another victim was transported to a hospital and died, said Texas Department of Public Safety regional director Freeman Martin. On Monday morning, Sheriff Joe Tackitt of Wilson County, where Sutherland Springs is located, told the USA TODAY Network that 12 to 14 children were among the victims. Tap here for more.

WATCH: Gov. Abbott says church gunman had been denied gun permit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who visited Sutherland Springs Sunday, joined "CBS This Morning" from Austin, Texas to give the latest update on the investigation into the church shooting that killed 26 people. Tap here to watch the CBS NEWS interview.

Texas hero: Resident shot, chased Texas church shooter

Witnesses say the man who killed at least than 26 people inside a small Texas church only fled the scene after a local resident started shooting back at him. The local resident, who a neighbor described as the "nicest man on the planet" and who authorities are calling a "Texas Hero" had grabbed his rifle and engaged the suspect as he exited First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, just 40 miles southeast of San Antonio. Tap here for the story.

Trump: 'Mental health' is the issue behind church shooting, not guns

President Trump said Monday that better mental health — not gun control — is the key to the mass shooting that claimed at least 26 lives at a Texas church. "I think mental health is the problem here," Trump said during a news conference in Tokyo, saying the shooter in Texas was a "deranged" man who should have received treatment. "This isn't a guns situation." Tap here to read more.

