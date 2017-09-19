5 Things to Know: Death toll climbs after Mexico earthquake, senior citizens ordered to evacuate

Police officers cordon the area off after a building collapsed during a quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. (Photo: AFP Contributor)

DEATH TOLL CLIMBS AFTER POWERFUL EARTHQUAKE ROCKS MEXICO

A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, cracking building facades and scattering rubble on streets in the capital on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. By Tuesday evening, Mexican officials said at least 104 people have died in the quake, but it's likely that number will continue to rise.

Photos: Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City

HURRICANE MARIA POUNDS CARIBBEAN, TARGETS U.S. ISLANDS

Hurricane Maria is slamming the Caribbean as a powerful storm. It made landfall Monday night on the island of Dominica with Category 5 strength.

SENIOR LIVING CENTER RESIDENTS ORDERED TO EVACUATE

Nearly 200 residents of a senior citizen home run by the Houston Housing Authority need to evacuate.

2100 Memorial Senior Living center flooded during Hurricane Harvey. Water filled its lobby and first floor, according to the city. A "large number" of apartments also flooded, HHA said in a statement.

WORTHAM CLOSED UNTIL MAY 2018; REPAIR WORK ON THEATER DISTRICT CONTINUES

Houston First released an update on the conditions and statuses of venues in the Theater District, much of which were damaged by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The biggest announcement from Tuesday’s update is the Wortham Theater Center will be closed for repairs until May 15, 2018 “in a best case scenario.”

COPS TV SHOW NOW FILMING IN HOUSTON AREA

Warning! This is not how you want your 15 minutes of fame.

Two Houston-area sheriff’s departments confirm the reality TV show COPS is filming with its deputies starting Tuesday.

