5 things to know: Lemonade stand nets $10k for Harvey relief, 3 hurricanes in the Atlantic

THREE HURRICANES AT ONCE

As Hurricane Irma made its first landfall in the Caribbean, two other named tropical storms have strengthened to hurricane status.

Hurricane Jose became a category 1 storm late Tuesday, and Katia, which formed as a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday morning, reached hurricane status Wednesday afternoon.

Having three hurricanes active at the same time in the Atlantic Basin is rather rare. Colorado State Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach reported the last time this occurred was in September 2010.

LEMONADE STAND RAISES $10k

Some young Houstonians decided to pitch in to the Harvey relief effort by setting up a lemonade stand. They had no idea how successful their idea would be.

They raised thousands of dollars to help with recovery.

DACA LAWSUIT FILED

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia are suing the Trump administration over the president's decision to roll back a program that currently shields young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the legal action at a rally on Wednesday.

President Trump urged Congress to act on a legislative fix for the DACA program, but also opened the door to a possible reconsideration of his decision, tweeting that he would "revisit" the matter if Congress did not meet a six-month deadline.

WWII VET RECEIVES HELP FOR FLOODED HOME

Volunteers are helping clean up a 99-year-old World War II veteran's home in the Norchester neighborhood after it flooded during Harvey. Their goal is to get First Lieutenant Bill Fly back on his feet before his 100th birthday.

CITY, FEMA CONSIDER BUYOUTS

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city and FEMA are discussing the possibility of buying out properties that have flooded repeatedly inside floodplains.

Turner said there's a need for more affordable housing within the city, especially once the shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center closes.

