5 Things to Know: Confusion remains over guidelines of new texting and driving law

CONFUSION REMAINS OVER GUIDELINES OF NEW TEXTING AND DRIVING LAW

Texas's new texting and driving ban went into effect September 1 - right as Hurricane Harvey was bearing down on Houston, but there's still some confusion over what this new law really means.

5-YEAR-OLD KILLED IN QUADRUPLE SHOOTING IN SW HOUSTON

A 5-year-old girl was killed in southwest Houston in a quadruple shooting, police say. Investigators with the Houston Police Department say all four victims were enjoying a quiet night outside the complex when two men came up and opened fire on them.

WWII TANK MOVED OUT OF RIVER OAKS NEIGHBORHOOD

It was ticketed by police for parking violations, it fueled tension among neighbors, and just weeks after it was parked at the corner of Del Monte and River Oaks Boulevard, a tank used during World War II was moved to a ranch in east Texas.

7 RESCUED, 1 MISSING AFTER PLATFORM FIRE IN LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN

The Coast Guard New Orleans Division along with the Kenner Police Department and several other local agencies are responding to a fire on a platform in Lake Pontchartrain in the Kenner area.

COUNTY WORKER ARRESTED FOR $1.2 MILLION FAJITAS THEFT IN SOUTH TEXAS

A former South Texas juvenile justice department employee has been arrested for felony theft after authorities say he acknowledged stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas over nine years.

