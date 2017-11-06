5 Things to Know: Church shooter was ex-Air Force, dressed in tactical gear

CHURCH SHOOTER WAS EX-AIR FORCE, DRESSED IN TACTICAL GEAR

The man who opened fire on a small church congregation in Sutherland Springs Texas has been identified as Devin Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels, Texas. Tap here to read more.

TRUMP: 'MENTAL HEALTH' IS THE ISSUE BEHIND CHURCH SHOOTING, NOT GUNS

President Trump said Monday that better mental health — not gun control — is the key to the mass shooting that claimed at least 26 lives at a Texas church. Tap here to read more.

PASTOR'S 14-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER WAS A 'BEAUTIFUL, SPECIAL CHILD'

Among those killed when a shooting rampage erupted Sunday at a little clapboard church with a red door in Texas was a sweet 14-year-old girl named Annabelle — the daughter of the pastor. Tap here to read more.

WOUNDED DEPUTY CONSTABLE MAY NOT BE ABLE TO WALK AGAIN

A Harris County deputy constable was taken to the hospital by Life Flight after he was shot multiple times in northwest Harris County on Sunday. Tap here to read more.

'SOMETHING NEEDS TO CHANGE': SPURS' PAU GASOL ON TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING

Speaking to reporters in the wake of Sunday's deadly mass shooting at a rural church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, San Antonio Spurs forward Pau Gasol said that America's gun regulations "need to be addressed." Tap here to read more.

