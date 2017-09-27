5 Things to Know: Celebrities remember 'Playboy' founder Hugh Hefner, an 'icon of all icons'

TEXANS: $500 GIFT CARD POST IS FRAUDULENT

A post has surfaced on social media claiming the J.J. Watt is giving away $500 Visa gift cards to Hurricane Harvey victims. But is it true? Tap here for more.

HUGH HEFNER, FOUNDER OF PLAYBOY, DIES AT 91

Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91. Tap here to read more.

Photos: Remembering Hugh Hefner, 1926-2017

CELEBRITIES REMEMBER 'PLAYBOY' FOUNDER HUGH HEFNER, AN 'ICON OF ALL ICONS,' ON TWITTER

As word spread overnight of Hugh Hefner's death at age 91, celebrities praised the Playboy publishing icon for bringing sexual freedom to mainstream culture. Tap here to read more.

HARVEY: 99.998% CHANCE IT WONT HAPPEN AGAIN

At least not in our lifetime. That's what the math says if it verifies that Harvey's rainfall totals were a once in a 50,000 year event. Tap here to read more.

TEXANS' WATSON GIVES GAME CHECK TO HARVEY VICTIMS

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson got a big payday, and he certainly deserves to splurge a little. Instead, he gave his first game check to three food service workers at the stadium who lost everything during Hurricane Harvey. Tap here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV