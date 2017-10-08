5 Things to Know: Astros look to sweep Red Sox in ALDS Game 3

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate after scoring during the sixth inning in game two of the 2017 ALDS playoff baseball series. Photo Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON - Here are the top stories to follow on Sunday.

Astros look to complete ALDS sweep over Red Sox

The Houston Astros have not won a postseason series since 2005. They have never swept a postseason series since their inception in 1962. Those facts could both change on Sunday at Fenway Park. On the precipice of sweeping the Boston Red Sox in their American League Division Series, the Astros plan to stick with what got them to this point. Andy why not? It’s worked pretty well so far. To read more, click here.

Nate weakens to tropical storm over Mississippi

Tropical Storm Nate lost its hurricane status Sunday after making a second landfall on the Gulf Coast, a rapidly weakening storm still viable enough to pound parts of the Southeast with heavy rains and storm surge. Nate crashed into the Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River before making landfall again early Sunday near Biloxi, Miss. Nate thus became the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Katrina devastated much of the state's Gulf Coast in 2005. To read more, click here.

HPD: Suspect killed in shooting outside McDonald's in SE Houston

A suspect was killed by a security guard in a shooting outside a McDonald's in southeast Houston late Saturday night. Police say there was some sort of disturbance and fight before the suspect shot a customer in the stomach outside the restaurant. A security guard working at the restaurant returned fire on the suspect. To read more, click here.

Coming off big win Texans face test in undefeated Chiefs

The Houston Texans are feeling good after scoring a franchise-record 57 points in a win over the Tennessee Titans last week.Now they'll see if they can keep things up offensively when they face the NFL's only undefeated team in the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The Texans (2-2) understand they can't rest on what they did last week. To read more, click here.

National anthem protests don't appear to be hurting NFL ticket sales

t's still early in the process to get a full grasp of how the NFL national anthem protests are going to affect the league, but it certainly has been something that sparked conversation. President Trump's base of supporters and those who take offense to players who take a knee during the anthem have made their feelings known about their displeasure, some even calling for a boycott. Is that having an effect? Not really, according to ticket brokers. To read more, click here.

