5 Things to Know: Astros giving away 2 tickets to tonight's game! 30 minutes left

New Orleans Police Dept. identifies officer who was shot & killed
A New Orleans Police officer was shot and killed by a suspect following a stop in New Orleans East around midnight Friday. The incident occurred near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard just after midnight. "Our officer has expired," Superintendent Michael Harrison said. Tap here to read more details just released.
Trump administration ending key Obamacare cost-sharing subsidies
The Trump administration will end key cost-sharing subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, as President Trump looks for ways to dismantle his predecessor's signature law without the help of Congress. The White House announced the major change to the health care market late Thursday night in a statement. Tap here to read more.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs