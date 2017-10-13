5 Things to Know: Astros giving away 2 tickets to tonight's game! 30 minutes left

(Photo: Twitter)

Here are five of today's top stories:

Astros giving away two tickets for tonight's Game 1

The Astros announced on Twitter the team is giving away two tickets to tonight's game. All you have to do is give them a retweet! The deadline is 12 p.m. Houston time, however. Tap here to visit the Astros Twitter account and RT.

Weekend traffic alert: I-45 North to shut down near downtown

The Texas Department of Transportation says construction will continue this weekend on I-45 North near downtown. Crews have planned two total closures of the northbound lanes from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday only, so this will not impact traffic heading to and from Minute Maid for the Astros games Friday and Saturday. Tap here for the details from Darby Douglas.

New Orleans Police Dept. identifies officer who was shot & killed

A New Orleans Police officer was shot and killed by a suspect following a stop in New Orleans East around midnight Friday. The incident occurred near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard just after midnight. "Our officer has expired," Superintendent Michael Harrison said. Tap here to read more details just released.

HPD: Drive-by shootings two days in a row at same intersection

Investigators with the Houston Police Department say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Houston’s Third Ward overnight. Police are looking at the crime closely because they say it’s the second shooting at the same intersection for the second day in a row. Tap here to read more.

Trump administration ending key Obamacare cost-sharing subsidies

The Trump administration will end key cost-sharing subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, as President Trump looks for ways to dismantle his predecessor's signature law without the help of Congress. The White House announced the major change to the health care market late Thursday night in a statement. Tap here to read more.

