5 Things to Know: Astros fans snatch up playoff gear; postseason tickets on sale at noon

ASTROS FANS SNATCH UP PLAYOFF GEAR; POSTSEASON TICKETS ON SALE AT NOON

The Houston Astros are headed to the postseason after clinching their division with a win over the Seattle Mariners Sunday. Now they’re letting fans get in on the celebration with a 24-hour sale at the team store that went through the night. Tap here for more.

KHOU 11 CREW REUNITES WITH TRUCK DRIVER RESCUED DURING HURRICANE HARVEY

After helping to rescue Robert Roberson from floodwaters during Harvey, Brandi Smith KHOU and photographer Mario Sandoval reunited with the truck driver at his home in Mississippi. Tap here to read more.

LAST OF THE EVACUEES MOVED OUT OF GRB

The last of the evacuees at the George R. Brown Convention Center were bused out overnight as they city works to move them to other shelters. According to security dispatch, the last of the evacuees were moved out at about 1 a.m. Monday. Tap here for more.

MARIA GROWS TO CATEGORY-3 MAJOR HURRICANE

Warnings and watches lit up across the Caribbean on Monday as Hurricane Maria gained strength and roared toward islands already hobbled by the carnage of Hurricane Irma. Tap here for more.

IT'S NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY: HERE'S WHERE YOU CAN GET DEALS, FREE STUFF

So, how do we celebrate National Cheeseburger Day? Here are some options. Tap here to read more.

