5 Things to Know: Astros bracing for cool, windy weather against Yankees

Oct 14, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a single in the ninth inning during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

ASTROS BRACING FOR COOL, WINDY WEATHER AGAINST YANKEES

Weather will be a factor as the Astros do their best to shut-out the Yankees in New York. They're in the Bronx for the next three days and it'll be considerably colder than in Houston. Tap here to read more.

58-YEAR-OLD MAN WITH DEMENTIA MISSING ON HOUSTON'S EAST SIDE

Texas EquuSearch is assisting in the search for a man with several medical issues who went missing over the weekend. Tap here to read more.

WATCH: WOMAN STOLE CREDIT CARD AS STORE CLERK HAD SEIZURE

Authorities in the Salt Lake City area are trying to identify a woman who stole a credit card from the wallet of a convenience store clerk as he was having a seizure. Tap here to read more.

'ME TOO' TREND RAISES AWARENESS ABOUT SEXUAL ASSAULT

People are using the hashtag "#MeToo" on Twitter to raise awareness about sexual assault and harassment. A post shared by actress Alyssa Milano explains that if people who have been sexually assaulted or harassed tweet "me too," it might "give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem." Tap here to read more.

MISSISSIPPI SCHOOL DISTRICT'S 'TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD' BAN RAISES OLD CENSORSHIP DEBATE

A Mississippi School Board's decision to strike the classic novel To Kill a Mockingbird from the eighth-grade curriculum has reignited questions over when, if at all, a book should be banned from a classroom. Tap here to read more.

