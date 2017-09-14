5 Things to Know: As Harvey flooded the city, thousands of Houston firefighters told to stay home

AS HARVEY FLOODED THE CITY, THOUSANDS OF HOUSTON FIREFIGHTERS WERE TOLD TO STAY HOME

The scenes? Catastrophic. Houston? Underwater. Thousands were rescued from their homes. But at the height of Hurricane Harvey’s flooding, thousands of Houston firefighters were told not to report to work.

POLICE: REPORTED EXPLOSION AT LONDON SUBWAY STATION WAS 'TERRORIST INCIDENT'

A reported explosion at a train station sent commuters stampeding in panic, injuring several people on Friday at the height of London's morning rush hour, and police said they were investigating it as a terrorist attack. London's Metropolitan Police said counterterrorism officers are leading the investigation into the incident at Parsons Green station, where "a number" of people have been injured.

FIREFIGHTER RESCUES HARVEY VICTIMS AS HIS WIFE, TWIN TODDLERS EVACUATE HOME

A Missouri City firefighter was on duty rescuing people from flooded homes, while his own wife and twin toddlers were being rescued. It's hard to understand what it means for this family to be together, until you know how they weathered the strongest storm of their life apart.

WATSON RUNS FOR TD, LEADS TEXANS OVER BENGALS 13-9 IN DEBUT

Deshaun Watson ran 49 yards for a touchdown in his first NFL start and led the Houston Texans' depleted offense to a late clinching field goal in a 13-9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

ALLEY THEATRE PREPARES FOR OPENING NIGHT AT UH

Hurricane Harvey wiped out Alley Theatre’s downtown stages. However, their newest show will still go on. The University of Houston made room for the theatre’s world premiere production of “Describe the Night” on campus.

© 2017 KHOU-TV