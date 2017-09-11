5 Things to Know: American Red Cross responds to criticism; thousands still in shelters

AMERICAN RED CROSS RESPONDS TO CRITICISM

The American Red Cross is fighting a PR storm while responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The organization says false rumors take away from its true mission.

THOUSANDS OF EVACUEES, INCLUDING HOMELESS, STILL IN SHELTERS

Thousands of people are still in shelters across Houston. There are 1,300 people in the George R. Brown Convention Center and 2,058 at NRG Center. However, there's also a number you don't see, the number of homeless who are blending in with flood evacuees.

FUNKY RV BECOMES TEMPORARY HOME FOR HOUSTON FAMILY

A west Houston family is living in an RV in their driveway while making repairs on their flooded home. But this is no ordinary RV.

9TH PERSON DEAD IN PLANO SHOOTING

Nine people are dead, including the gunman after a man opened fire on a football watching party at a Plano home Sunday night. The unidentified suspect was shot and killed by an officer who arrived at the home on West Spring Creek Parkway just after 8 p.m.

JUDGE: DECISION BY END OF WEEK ON NFL APPEAL OF ZEKE INJUNCTION

On Monday, the National Football League filed an appeal over a judge's decision to grant a temporary restraining order and injunction for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, allowing him to play football indefinitely while he tries to overturn his suspension.

