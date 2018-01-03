Here are five of the top headlines we are following right now in the KHOU 11 newsroom.

Amber Alert for 14-year-old, 7-year-old in Round Rock canceled in Texas; new info to be released today

Texas DPS confirms the Amber Alert for two girls in Central Texas issued earlier this week has been canceled in Texas. Round Rock PD says there is new information in the case they will release later today. The girls went missing after their mom was found dead over New Year's weekend. Tap here for more on this story as we wait to get more information from officials.

Freezing temps will give way to chilly temps this afternoon

The hard freeze warning for the Houston area has been discontinued. We'll have sunny skies, but it will remain chilly this afternoon. Colder temps are expected again later tonight into Thurdsay morning. Tap here for the latest forecast.

Robber drops to his knees to pray after getting locked in Houston store

Houston police say a man will spend several years in prison after an unusual robbery attempt was caught on video. Tap hereto read more & watch the video.

2 new Democrats sworn in as senators, narrowing GOP majority

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 on Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office, complicating GOP efforts to advance the party's legislative agenda before the 2018 midterm elections. Tap here to read more.

Joanna Gaines posts ultrasound footage, Chip swears baby is a boy

Is Chip and Joanna Gaines' baby a boy? Chip thinks so. The Fixer Upper couple announced on Twitter Tuesday they are expecting their fifth child. Tap here to read more.

