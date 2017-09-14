5 things to know: Airplanes to spray for mosquitoes starting Thursday night

Airplanes to spray these areas for mosquitoes starting Thursday night

County health officials say the public should not fear the spray being used to control the mosquito population in Harris County.

Aerial spraying to combat the mosquitoes is scheduled to begin in Harris County on Thursday evening. The operation may take more than a day.

Red Cross flyer indicates Harvey evacuees may move to Northwest Mall

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city plans to shut down the shelter operation at the George R. Brown Convention Center this weekend, and a purported flyer indicates where some of those evacuees will be heading to.

HPD Dive Team, Lake Patrol talk rescuing thousands during Harvey

Thousands of people were rescued by the HPD dive team and Lake Patrol during Hurricane Harvey. Among the rescues were the tragic discoveries of ten bodies of people who drowned in floodwaters.

On Thursday, several members of the dive team and the Lake Patrol spoke to KHOU 11 anchors Jason Bristol and Shern-min Chow about their experiences during the historic storm.

HISD board members consider extending school days

Students in Houston ISD who attend campuses damaged by Hurricane Harvey could be in for longer school days.

School board members are meeting Thursday night to consider a proposal.

Two firefighters hurt when ambulance struck at road rage scene on I-45

All southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway, I-45, were blocked early Thursday due to a crash involving an HFD ambulance.

Police say officers responded to an alleged road rage incident on the freeway and set up barricades.

