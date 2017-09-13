5 Things to Know: Air Force Reserve to spray for mosquitoes over Harris County

AIR FORCE RESERVE TO SPRAY FOR MOSQUITOES OVER HARRIS COUNTY

Texas and Harris County are working with the Air Force Reserve to keep the mosquito population under control following the flooding brought by Harvey. HCPH says the rain left behind created large areas where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.

GUILTY PLEA HEARING SET FOR SHANNON MILES ON WEDNESDAY

A guilty plea hearing has been set for Shannon Miles, accused killer of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Goforth, for Wednesday afternoon.

BELOVED BEAR DIES AT THE HOUSTON ZOO

A beloved bear has died at the Houston Zoo. One and a half years ago, Patty the bear was found to have cancer that was removed. However, her cancer was found to have returned and spread during a recent exam.

EQUIFAX DATA BREACH: HOW TO FREEZE YOUR CREDIT

Nearly half of Americans may have had their information stolen in the massive Equifax data breach revealed last week, and experts say freezing your credit is one line of defense.

HURRICANE JOSE TAKING AN ODD, LOOPING PATH, BUT FORECAST IS 'TRICKY'

Hurricane Jose was slowly marching toward the U.S. on Wednesday, taking an odd, looping path that was not expected to impact areas of Florida or Texas battered by the devastating one-two punch of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. At least, meteorologists don't think it will.

