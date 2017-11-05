5 Things To Know about deadly church shooting near San Antonio

Police block a road in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on November 5, 2017, after a mass shooting at the the First Baptist Church. (Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - More than 20 people were killed and multiple people were injured after a gunman opened fire inside a church near San Antonio Sunday morning.

WHAT WE KNOW:

1. The suspect, who was shot and killed by authorities, has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley. Sources confirmed the identity to CBS News Sunday afternoon. No other information about the suspect was provided.

JUST IN: Suspect in Texas church shooting has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, sources tell CBS News https://t.co/iB6zuuPslE pic.twitter.com/gimMKQa17p — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 5, 2017

2. One of the deceased victims is the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor. The pastor and his wife were out of town when they received the news their daughter had been fatally shot inside the church.

BREAKING: Pastor's wife says she and husband were out of town when Texas church was attacked but teen daughter is among the dead — The Associated Press (@AP) November 5, 2017

3. KENS 5 reported Sunday afternoon another child, a 6-year-old, is in critical condition after being shot four times.

4. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were responding to the shooting, along with an FBI crisis response team.

5. Governor Greg Abbott is on the scene and is speaking with community members.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives in Sutherland Springs to provide an update on the church shooting that killed at least 20 people.





Officials are holding a press conference on the shooting. Watch it here on Facebook or in the video below.





© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.