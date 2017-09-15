5 Things to Know: 11 tips for buying a used car after a flood

100+ NON-FLOODED VEHICLES UP FOR AUCTION SATURDAY IN PASADENA

Pasadena says more than 100 vehicles will be up for grabs at the city’s regular vehicle auction on Saturday, Sept. 16. The vehicles include surplus city vehicles as well as confiscated and abandoned vehicles.

11 TIPS FOR BUYING A USED CAR AFTER A FLOOD

There are some estimates that indicate half a million vehicles were flooded when Harvey hit southeast Texas. This means there are thousands of damaged vehicles being processed by adjusters and auction houses in Houston, and there are thousands of drivers looking for a new ride.

MAYOR: GRB SHELTER MAY NOT CLOSE SATURDAY

The shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center was supposed to close Saturday. Now, Mayor Sylvester Turner says that may not happen after all at least not yet.

SEGUIN HS MARCHING BAND TO FILL IN FOR ROCKPORT-FULTON BAND

The Rockport-Fulton marching band lost everything to Hurricane Harvey. The high school's football team is playing on without the band this Friday, September 15.

STUDS AND DUDS FROM TEXANS' 13-9 WIN OVER BENGALS

The Houston Texans evened their record at 1-1 with a 13-9 win in Cincinnati over the punchless Bengals. The game was more of a “which team stinks less” for the vast majority of the night, and the Texans proved they smelled a little better.

