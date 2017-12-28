40,000 pounds of avocados spilled on I-35E after truck crash, fire

Firefighters battle smoke after a big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of avocados caught fire on I-35E near Waxahachie, Texas on Dec. 28. (Photo: WFAA)

ELLIS COUNTY - About 40,000 pounds of avocados spilled across Interstate 35E south of Waxahachie Thursday afternoon when the big rig hauling them crashed and caught fire.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene of the crash, which happened in the city of Forreston in the northbound lanes of I-35E. The cause of the incident, which resulted in the 18-wheeler going up in flames, hasn't been released.

DPS hasn't revealed the driver's condition.

HD Chopper 8 witnessed crates of avocados spilled all over the interstate. Traffic is snarled in the area and drivers are being diverted.

I-35E was closed in both directions for nearly three hours and reopened just before 2:30 p.m.

