4-year-old's animated 'Moana' song performance goes viral

Facebook

This might be the cutest thing you see all day.

Sophia Urquijo, 4, stole the spotlight at her pre-k graduation in Miami, and a video of her belting out How Far I’ll Go from Disney’s Moana is going viral.

The video features Sophia center stage adding her own dramatic flair by stomping her feet and spreading her arms wide.

Sophia’s mother Michelle Neshin said she was “completely taken aback” by her daughter’s performance. Although Sophia has always been “outgoing and spunky,” Neshin said this performance really tops it all.

Neshin first posted the video to Facebook on June 10 so Sophia’s grandmother, who was out of the country at the time, could see her performance. Her friends encouraged her to make it public, and now the video has more than 11 million views.

Moana is one of the Florida native's favorite Disney princesses, so it’s no surprise she was feeling the music.

What's Sophia’s favorite part of her viral video fame? A family friend dropped off a cookie cake as a thank you for putting a smile her their face with her video.

© 2017 WCSH-TV