4-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting self in head at Parma home

(Photo: Chris Kunz, WKYC)

PARMA - A 4-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting himself in the head Thursday afternoon, police have confirmed

Officers say they were called to the 6600 block of Brownfield Drive in Parma around 3:10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head. The incident apparently occurred inside a car owned by a family member of the child in the driveway of the home.

The boy was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and was breathing as he was transported. Sadly, he later died from his injuries.

Captain Kevin Riley of the Parma Police Department says that it appears the boy gained possession of a gun that was inside the car and appears to have accidentally shot himself with it. Police believe that the shooting was an accident and no foul play is suspected.

Stay with WKYC.com as more information becomes available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV