4 more North Korean suspects at large in Kim Jong Nam's killing

Royal Malaysian Police deputy inspector-general Noor Rashid Ibrahim speaks during a press conference as Selangor state police chief Abdul Samah Mat looks on in Kuala Lumpur, Feb. 19, 2017. MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: MOHD RASFAN, This content is subject to copyright.)

Malaysian authorities are searching for four more North Korean suspects who left the country the same day Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean leader's estranged half-brother, was killed.

Noor Rashid Ibrahim, deputy national police chief, identified the suspects at a news conference on Sunday. He also mentioned a fifth person of interest and two unnamed North Korean wanted in connection with the incident.

North Koreans don't know about Kim Jong Nam assassination. So the South will blare it to them, by loudspeaker

Four people have been arrested, including two women, one of their boyfriends and a North Korean man.

One of the suspects, Siti Aisyah, 25, claims she was tricked into the killing. Indonesia Police Chief Tito Karnavian told The Associated Press that the woman received payment to take part in a prank for the TV show Just For Laughs. The stunts involved her and another woman persuading men to close their eyes and spraying them with water.

"Such an action was done three or four times and they were given a few dollars for it, and with the last target, Kim Jong Nam, allegedly there were dangerous materials in the sprayer," Karnavian told the AP.

USA TODAY