5 Children, Mother Missing in South Carolina

Lee County, SC (WLTX) - Lee County deputies are searching for a missing mother and her five children.

Officers say Hattie Denise Shaw hasn't been seen or heard from since June 8. They live on Bowman Road in Lee County, when she left for an unknown location.

The children range in age from one to seven. They're identified as 7-year-old Nicholas Catrell McDonald, 5-yer-old LaParis McDonald, 4-year-old Hayden Diaz, 3-year-old London McDonald, and 1-year-old Caleb Woods.

According to Family and friends, she has also not reported to work at the Hardee's in Timmonsville for over a week. An incident report states that as of Thursday, she had made no financial transactions.

At this time foul play is not expected, but officers say the safety of the children and Ms. Shaw are of utmost concern.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2001 Green Ford Explorer with South Carolina Tag 118 OHS with a plastic bag over rear passenger window and one headlight is out.

If you know of her whereabouts or have any information pertaining to a last know location, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-535 or You may also call Crime-Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (274-6372)



