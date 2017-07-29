30 injured when commuter water taxi has hard landing at Manhattan pier

A water taxi traveling from New Jersey suffered a hard landing at a Manhattan pier on Friday, July 28, 2017, leaving 30 people with injuries. (Photo: Kirby Lee, USA TODAY)

NEW YORK — Thirty people suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious Friday when a commuter water taxi coming from New Jersey had a hard landing at a Manhattan pier near the Lincoln Tunnel, police and fire officials said.

The boat carrying about 125 people bumped Pier 79 at around 4 p.m. local time. None of the injuries was considered life-threatening, Firefighter Danny Glover told USA TODAY.

"It looks like it was an accident," Detective Ahmed Nasser of the New York Police Department told USA TODAY. "There was no structural damage to the docks or to the boat."

The injured were taken to local hospitals and the incident was under investigation, the NYPD said.

The 15-year-old New York Water Taxi transports almost 1,400 people each day and offers commuter and tour services. A voice mail message at the company's Manhattan headquarters indicated the office was closed Friday evening.

