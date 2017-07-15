3 dead in 4 alarm fire at senior living complex in Virginia

Chesapeake fire in senior living complex on July 15

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews battled a heavy fire at a senior living complex that killed 3 and injured 6 Saturday morning.

A 4 alarm fire was reported at 1937 Robert Hall Boulevard.

The fire department was on the scene at 4:30 a.m. and they had the fire under control by 7 a.m..

Three fatalities have been confirmed, each of them were located in different areas of the complex. In addition, four civilians and two firefighters have been injured, but reported in stable condition.

All residents have been accounted for.

The fire has caused significant damage to all three buildings and crews are currently still working on searching all of the units.

Seniors evacuated from Chesapeake Crossing apartments after early morning fire. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/xlUsYkilop — Arrianee LeBeau (@ArrianeeLeBeau) July 15, 2017

A 13News Now viewer, Noel Vaughn, shared this video with us.

Some residents are being bussed to shelters, and Red Cross is assisting. The total number of residents that will be displaced is currently unknown.

Senior residents being bussed to shelters (no location yet) after 4-alarm fire broke out around 4:35a. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/qopn28XZWZ — Arrianee LeBeau (@ArrianeeLeBeau) July 15, 2017

An emergency shelter has been established at Indian River High School.

Multiple crews are on location including Suffolk, Norfolk, Moyock, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

No further information was released.





Stick with 13News Now for updates.

© 2017 WVEC-TV