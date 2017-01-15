27k runners compete in Chevron Houston marathon

27,000 runners showed up in downtown Houston Sunday morning for the 45th Annual Chevron Houston Marathon. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON – The 45th annual Chevron Houston Marathon is in the books after what started as a foggy and sticky morning in downtown Houston.

Twenty seven thousand runners infiltrated the streets for this year’s anticipated event.

The 26.2 mile race and the Aramco Houston Half-Marathon began at Congress and San Jacinto and closed down roads through much of the morning.

Kenyan Dominic Ondoro won the men’s division in 2 hours and 12 minutes.

Ethiopian Meskerem Assefa won the women’s division in 2 hours and 30 minutes.

An estimated quarter million people set their alarms and packed the marathon route to cheer on everyone running.



