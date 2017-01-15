KHOU
27k runners compete in Chevron Houston marathon

The 45th annual Chevron Houston Marathon is in the books after what started a foggy and sticky morning in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON – The 45th annual Chevron Houston Marathon is in the books after what started as a foggy and sticky morning in downtown Houston.

Twenty seven thousand runners infiltrated the streets for this year’s anticipated event.

The 26.2 mile race and the Aramco Houston Half-Marathon began at Congress and San Jacinto and closed down roads through much of the morning.

Kenyan Dominic Ondoro won the men’s division in 2 hours and 12 minutes.

Ethiopian Meskerem Assefa won the women’s division in 2 hours and 30 minutes.

An estimated quarter million people set their alarms and packed the marathon route to cheer on everyone running.
 

