27k runners compete in Chevron Houston marathon

HOUSTON – The 45th annual Chevron Houston Marathon is in the books after what started as a foggy and sticky morning in downtown Houston.
Twenty seven thousand runners infiltrated the streets for this year’s anticipated event.
The 26.2 mile race and the Aramco Houston Half-Marathon began at Congress and San Jacinto and closed down roads through much of the morning.
Kenyan Dominic Ondoro won the men’s division in 2 hours and 12 minutes.
Ethiopian Meskerem Assefa won the women’s division in 2 hours and 30 minutes.
An estimated quarter million people set their alarms and packed the marathon route to cheer on everyone running.
