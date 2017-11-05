'We ask for God's comfort': 26 dead in church shooting, Gov. Abbott says

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - At least 26 people have been killed in a shooting that took place inside of a Wilson County church during Sunday service, just 40 miles southeast of San Antonio.

KENS 5 confirmed at the scene that some of those casualties included children.

A DPS official said at a news conference that 23 people died in the church. Two others died outside the church, and one more has died at the hospital.

The shooter has been identified as Devin Kelley of New Braunfels, the Associated Press reported.

"We are dealing with the largest mass shooting in our state's history," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "There are so many families that have lost family members. The tragedy is worsened that it happened in a church, a place of worship."

"We mourn their loss, but we support their family members."

Law enforcement officials gather near First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo: Erich Schlegel/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Sherri Pomeroy, the wife of First Baptist Pastor Frank Pomeroy, told the Associated Press in a text message that their 14-year-old daughter was one of the victims.

The gunman fled the church in a vehicle after the shooting and was also killed, either by a self-inflicted wound or during a confrontation with police, said the official who was briefed on the investigation.

"We appreciate the first responders," Abbott said. "They are continuing in their efforts as they put the pieces of this puzzle together."

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the gunman walked into First Baptist Church and began firing during a Sunday service.

Between 10 to 15 people were also injured, according to the official, who stressed that the figures could change.

University Hospital in San Antonio has nine patients seeking care, KENS has confirmed.

A reporter arrived on the scene around 12 p.m. and witnessed tarps covering bodies, along with a very heavy police presence outside of the church.

Federal law enforcement swarmed the scene to offer assistance, including ATF investigators and members of the FBI's evidence collection team.

"We ask for God's comfort and guidance and healing for all of those who are suffering," Abbott said. "I ask that every mom and dad put your arm around your kid tonight and let them know how much you love them.

Tell your friends and neighbors that you support them and will work with them."





President Donald Trump tweeted from Japan that he is monitoring the situation. Trump tweeted: "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting an "evil act." Abbott tweeted: "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act." He said he is on his way to Sutherland Springs to meet with families, local, state and federal officials.

