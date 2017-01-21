20k attend Women's March in downtown Houston

KHOU
HOUSTON - Around 20,000 people attended the Women's March in downtown Houston on Saturday, one day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

It was one of many marches supporting women taking place across the country and the world today.

Houston Police say the march was a peaceful one with no arrests made.

HPD even brought in their helicopter to make sure the event went as smoothly as possible.

Mayor Sylvester Turner rallied the crowd downtown. Attendees insisted the march was not against the new President.

"I don't think we should be anti-anything. We should support things that are about equality. For me, it doesn't matter who is in office, it's just making sure my voice is heard and that what I care about is represented." said one person marching.

The Women's March began on the Sabine Street Bridge and went down Memorial Drive, ending at City Hall with a rally.

