2017 World Series: Game 3 parking, watch parties and more

Houston is getting ready for Game 3 of the World Series. From where to watch the games to where to park and a whole lot in between, we’ve got your Astros World Series bases covered.

Let’s start with parking:

Whether you’re heading to the game or heading downtown for the festivities, snagging a parking spot is going to be difficult and expensive.

One convenient option is to pre-book a spot from a site like Vivid Seats however, they’ll cost you. We found spots as expensive as $492.

There are cheaper alternatives like using the MetroRail which is offering free rides to game ticket holders.

There’s also Uber. The designated drop off and pick up spot is on La Branch Street – between Congress and Prairie. Riders will want to watch out for surge pricing right before and after the games.

For those who do plan to brave downtown with their own car, several roads will be blocked off, mainly around the stadium. These include portions of Congress and Texas Avenues, La Branch, Preston, Jackson, Crawford and Hamilton Streets.

For those going to the game:

If you’re lucky enough to have a ticket for the ballpark be prepared to be stopped and searched at the gates.

Prohibited items include coolers, weapons and alcohol.

Patrons can bring a bottle of sealed water as long as it’s under a liter, and some food.

Also, no giant bags. The limit is 16 x 16 x 8 – think large purse or small duffel bag.

For the full list of permitted and prohibited items, click here.

Watch Parties:

If a World Series ticket is just a little out of your price rage there are still plenty of places to watch in a fun atmosphere like Lucky’s Pub, which is just a stone’s throw away from the stadium.

The pub will have two giant jumbotrons playing the game, drink specials and food trucks.

There’s also Little Woodrow’s Eado right next door and HTX Fan Tavern down the road. Both will also be hosting parties as will most sports bars throughout the city Friday night.

Expect to see beefed up security everywhere this weekend including extra deputies, police, and video surveillance. Law enforcement officials will also have heavy patrols on the roads looking for drunk drivers.

