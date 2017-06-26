2-year-old hit, killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A 2-year-old was hit and killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Montgomery County Monday evening, according to authorities.
The little girl was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands after she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
