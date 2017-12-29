2 would-be copper thieves electrocuted at Detroit substation

Two men's bodies were found at the Detroit Public Lighting substation, located at 6610 Raymond Street. (Photo: Google Maps)

DETROIT - Two men were found dead Friday morning after making contact with 24,000 volts of electricity while trying to steal copper from a Public Lighting substation on Detroit's east side, authorities say.

The bodies of the unidentified men, who had pried open the substation's front door, were found at the 6610 Raymond Street location, according to a text message statement from Detroit Police spokeswoman Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood.

Deputy Detroit Fire Department Commissioner Dave Fornell said that medics were dispatched at 6:50 a.m. and found the men dead at the scene. The scene was turned over to police and the medical examiner, Fornell said.

Kirkwood said police are still working to identify the men.

Clarification: It was previously reported by police that the men's bodies were fused together and the voltage was 35,000. They made contact with 24,000 volts and were not fused together.

