2 dead after multiple vehicle crash in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY - A family mourns after Whitney Brewer McGaughey, 33, and a 20-month-old child were involved in a fatal car crash on IH-20 in Van Zandt County near Van, Texas.

After a preliminary crash investigation, it was revealed that a 2014 Ford-350 was heading east on IH-20 when it struck the back of a 2004 Ford Taurus heading in the same direction.

The impact from that collision caused the Taurus to crash into the back of a 2007 Audi.

Garland native, Terry Donte Rose, 48, was identified as the driver of the Ford F-350 and was not injured.

Michael Shawn McGaughey, 32, of Plano was identified as the driver of the Ford Taurus and was taken to Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler in critical condition.

Police identified the driver of the Audi as 44-year-old David Hemple of Bullard. He was not injured in the accident.

Alison Kravetz,47, of Bullard was also transported to Mother Francis Hospital in an unknown condition.

Also taken to Mother Francis Hospital was 79-year-old Deanne Kravetz of Conroe, in stable condition.

Three children involved in the accident were transported, treated and released from Mother Francis Hospital.

Both bodies of the deceased are now at Hillards Funeral Home in Van.

