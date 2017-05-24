2 commercial airplanes clip wings at ABIA

AUSTIN, Texas -- Two planes on the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom International airport Wednesday night bumped into each other's wings, causing noticeable damage to at least one of the aircrafts, airport officials confirmed.

According to ABIA, at 8:22 p.m., a United Airlines plane was taxing out of gate 19 while an American Airline's plane was stationary at Gate 21 when, somehow, both plane's wings collided.

American Airlines said in a statement that their aircraft had just arrived from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and was waiting to taxi to its gate.

United Airlines said their plane was headed for Houston when the aircraft's wings collided on the tarmac.

Officials said the extent of the damage to both planes is not known. Although officials added, the United aircraft does have visible damage to its wing tips.

There were no injuries in the collision and both planes were given permission to return back to their gates.

United officials said their customers exited the plane via air stairs.

At 11 p.m., United Airlines said all passengers booked on Flight 630 were departing for Houston.

© 2017 KVUE-TV