2 charged after crashing, sending 4 cyclists to hospital

AUSTIN, Texas -- Two people have been charged after crashing into a group of cyclists early Saturday, sending four people to the hospital, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Devin Donnel Rodriguez, 25, was driving near South Pleasant Valley Road and Elmont Drive when he allegedly struck a group of cyclists. When police arrived, officers said they found four people bleeding in the street. All of the cyclists were taken to the hospital where it was revealed that one of the victims was bleeding inside her brain, the Statesman said.

Rodriguez, who stayed at the scene, told police he fell asleep at the wheel. Amanda Sanchez Flores, 32, allegedly fled the scene, stole the car of a man who stopped to help and was later arrested on South Pleasant Valley Road, the Statesman reported.

Rodriguez was charged with driving with an invalid license while Flores was charged with auto theft and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Statesman.

