$187 Parking Fee! Irma flight attendant outraged over fee

Flight Attendant upset over airport parking fee. Pic. CBS Miami (Photo: CBS)

A flight attendant is outraged after getting a $187 fee to park her car at Miami International Airport, all while working during Hurricane Irma.

Kristle Gilford said, “As flight attendants, we don’t make a whole lot of money, so to hit me in the pocket for almost $200 for parking, that’s a lot.”

Gilford parked the car at the airport for ten days. According to CBS Miami, the flight attendant lives in Delaware but was dispatched to Miami to help get the airplanes moved and relocated before the storm hit.

She was forced to park in the short-term lot since she didn’t have a pass to park at the airline employees parking lot.

Gilford had no idea about the fee until she picked up her car.

“Sure, I expected to pay a portion of it. But when you know what the circumstances, I felt as though they should have at least waived some of those days when we couldn’t get back here,” said Gilford.

Gilford said she’s disappointed and outraged. She also said there are other workers like her in the same boat.

“The fact of the matter is it’s not just me. There’s other people that are here. There are other people here that have gone home that their houses are destroyed and all you’re worried about is charging them some astronomical prices? You’re taking advantage of people when they’re hurt and down,” said Gilford.

CBS4 News reached out to Miami International Airport and officials there said they were looking into the matter.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Get more stories like this, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.