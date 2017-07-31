1 yr anniversary of deadly hot air balloon crash, victims family fights for change

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man, woman killed in Pearland motorcycle crash
-
Man shot behind the wheel on Hwy 249
-
Former inmates wash cars to thank officers
-
LATEST: 1 of 10 most wanted Texas fugitives arrested
-
Thousands of fish wash up in Kingwood ponds
-
Woman from Katy area killed in small plane crash in Hawaii
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Man fatally hit by car while crossing street in NW Harris Co.
-
Insane Tablet / Laptop Combo Savings - The Deal Guy
-
Houstonians host rally after controversial Venezuela vote
More Stories
-
Man dies after being hit by stray bulletJul 31, 2017, 5:02 a.m.
-
Jeff Bagwell gives heartfelt speech at Hall of Fame ceremonyJul 30, 2017, 3:25 p.m.
-
Man shot behind the wheel on Hwy 249Jul 30, 2017, 10:30 p.m.